HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE D opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

