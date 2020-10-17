HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Social Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 173,022 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $50.01 on Friday. Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

