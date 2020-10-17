HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average of $305.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

