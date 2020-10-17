HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

