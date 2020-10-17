HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

