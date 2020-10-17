HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 572,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

