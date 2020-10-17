HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

