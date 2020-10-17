Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro Acquires 145,000 Shares

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$11,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,381,500 shares in the company, valued at C$111,901.50.

Mike Cathro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mike Cathro acquired 45,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$4,275.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Mike Cathro acquired 16,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 42,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$4,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Mike Cathro acquired 21,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Mike Cathro acquired 20,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$2,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mike Cathro acquired 5,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

Shares of CVE HPY opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.12.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company owns a 100% interest in the Rateria property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 12,167 hectares.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.