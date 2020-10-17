Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. Sells 71,147 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

