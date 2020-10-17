Gunjan Sinha Sells 30,000 Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gunjan Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $153,237.09.

On Thursday, September 10th, Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50.

On Monday, August 31st, Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00.

EGAN opened at $17.34 on Friday. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $535.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $3,056,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 87.8% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

