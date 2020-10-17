Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $157.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $125.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 73.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,577,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 667,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 187,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 77.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 112,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

