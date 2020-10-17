Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 585,300 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

