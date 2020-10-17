Gregory Bailey Sells 6,729 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,718,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

