Gregory Bailey Sells 6,729 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BHVN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,718,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
