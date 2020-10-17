Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GDOT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Green Dot by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
