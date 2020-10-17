Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GDOT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Green Dot by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

