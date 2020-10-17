GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.16. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 535,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GoPro by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 119,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

