Goodwin Daniel L Takes $405,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

