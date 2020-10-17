Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.17.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $530.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.66. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Netflix by 104.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 45.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.