Glynis Bryan Sells 10,532 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PNR opened at $49.90 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after buying an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 474,100 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

