Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:GLP opened at $14.30 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 88.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

