Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

