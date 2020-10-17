Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Up 6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 912,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 452,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,331,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 410,038 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8,831.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 271,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

