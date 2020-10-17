Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

GERN stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.70. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 16.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 49.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 597,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

