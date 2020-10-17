Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

