Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $353,049.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $353,049.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003183 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150136 BTC.

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

