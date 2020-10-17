GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

