GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of GPS opened at $19.32 on Thursday. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

