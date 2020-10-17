Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.