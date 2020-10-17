Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $40.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

