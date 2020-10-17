Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.28. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,262 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

