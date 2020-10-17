Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $35.71 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $789.73 million, a PE ratio of 297.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

