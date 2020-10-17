Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

