Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FULC. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,379,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,768,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 155,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

