Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

