Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franks International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franks International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Franks International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Franks International alerts:

NYSE:FI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Franks International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.