Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.