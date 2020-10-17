Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $83.01. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

FORTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $437.06 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.