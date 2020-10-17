FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 24.1%

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price was up 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 18,800,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 2,277,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

