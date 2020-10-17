Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.91

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 20163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

