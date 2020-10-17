Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $481.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.