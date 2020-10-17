First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 145.6% in September

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

