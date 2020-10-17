First American Trust FSB Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 162.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 572,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.