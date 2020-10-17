First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

