First American Trust FSB Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 228.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

