First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

