First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.44.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

