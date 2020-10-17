Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

FISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

