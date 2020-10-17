Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

