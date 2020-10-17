Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 964,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 949,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.
