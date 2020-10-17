Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 964,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 949,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

