Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

