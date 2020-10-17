Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

